Local News > Archive > March 2017 > 12

<< "911 call center plan approved by county" - "Education, poverty drive health issues" >>

Charges filed in break-in

By Staff Reports

Published in News on March 12, 2017 1:45 AM

Goldsboro police officers arrested a man Tuesday shortly after he allegedly broke into a home on Olivia Lane while people were inside Monday night.

According to an incident report, Jerome Donald Ceaser, 43, of 603 Whitted Court, kicked in a side door at 413 Olivia Lane.

Timothy and Yvonne Washington, who live at the residence, said Ceaser did not take anything but was startled once he realized people were inside the home.

Timothy identified him as "Jerome" when he entered the home, the report said.

"The homeowner actually recognized the suspect and gave us a first name and a description," said Maj. Dwayne Dean with the Goldsboro Police Department's Operations Bureau.

According to an arrest report, officers found Ceaser in the 600 block of Deveraux Street around 12:10 a.m. Tuesday, about 30 minutes after he allegedly broke into the Washington's home.

Ceaser is charged with felony first-degree burglary. He was given a $50,000 secured bond and put in the Wayne County Jail.