Chief medical officer to begin Monday

By Steve Herring

Published in News on March 12, 2017 1:45 AM

Dr. Anthony Bruno of Chambersburg, Penn., Monday will begin his duties as the new chief medical officer and vice president of medical affairs at Wayne UNC Health Care.

Wayne UNC Health Care President and CEO Janie Jaberg announced his start date during the hospital board's Wednesday afternoon session.

This is a new vice president position for the hospital.

Also on Wednesday, board member and building and grounds committee chairman Amita Shreenath said that a ceremonial groundbreaking is being planned for the hospital's approximately $38 million renovation and expansion of its surgical suite.

It will be held at 4 p.m. Tuesday, April 11.

"Our thought, unless somebody here objects to it, was to do a really big groundbreaking and use it as a marketing and advertising opportunity for what is coming ahead," she said. "Then tie it in with when we finish the project to a big grand opening and let everybody know what a state-of-the-art OR we are going to have."

The project has started and will be finished in July 2019, she said.

The state Department of Health and Human Services issued a certificate of need for the surgery unit project that includes renovation of 50,000 square feet of existing hospital space and an addition of 40,000 square feet.

The project will update and replace the operating rooms that were originally built when the hospital opened in 1970 and that are being squeezed for space.

Also, the volume has increased in the hospital's endoscopy suite which is separated from the rest of the surgical suite. The two units need to be contiguous in order to share staffing to include anesthesia staffing, hospital officials said.

Because of the separation, staff has to move portable radiography equipment from room to room. The proposed changes will allow the hospital to use fixed radiography equipment in those rooms.

As chief medical officer, Bruno will work with the medical staff and help coordinate the medical staff, clinical staff and non-clinical staff in exceeding patients expectations and improving care and quality across the organization, Ms. Jaberg said.

Bruno will work with medical staff to improve patient care policies and develop a strong working relationship with providers, clinicians, administration and the community, she said.

Bruno is a board-certified orthopedic surgeon and has been an orthopedic surgeon in private practice, providing direct patient care for all musculoskeletal complaints and surgeries since 1996.

He was the lead physician with Summit Orthopedic Group since 2009 and medical director of Summit Health since 2011. As medical director, he supervises inpatient and outpatient surgical an procedural care at three locations.

Bruno is a graduate of the Pennsylvania State University College of Medicine and completed his general surgery residency at the University of Massachusetts.

He also holds an MBA from the University of Tennessee.

Bruno was the first recipient of Summit Health' patient Quality and Safety Award, and Chambersburg Hospital named him its physician of the year and core values recipient.

He is a member of the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons, Pennsylvania Orthopedic Society and American College of Physician Executives.

Bruno and his wife, Tracy, have a daughter.