Daniels Memorial car show

By Dennis Hill

Published in News on March 12, 2017 1:45 AM

Daniels Memorial United Methodist Church on East Ash Street is sponsoring a car show on Saturday, March 18 from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. to raise money for the church's "Backpack Buddies" program.

Through the program, the church helps provide meals for needy children over the weekends and during holidays.

The church has partnered with the local chapter of Ground Level to host the event. The show is free to attend. The cost to enter a car is $15. There will be food and music. Awards will be presented at 2:30 p.m.