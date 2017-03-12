Local News > Archive > March 2017 > 12

Four indicted for murder

By Brandon Davis

Published in News on March 12, 2017 1:45 AM

The Wayne County grand jury indicted four men involved in separate cases last week on murder charges.

Jerry Aundrey Parks, 42, of 912 N. John St., was indicted on a first-degree murder charge for the January 2016 killing of 47-year-old Carlos Cesar Vasquez Luna.

Parks, along with Montrel Demontrin Allen, 41, Billy Renaldo Hamm, 44, and Darius Lamar Chestnut, 35, aided Jennele Lea Howard Wall, 36, in the death of Luna at Sleepy Creek Road in Dudley.

All five were also involved with shooting and injuring 25-year-old Alfred Garcias at the same address.

Parks was indicted on attempted first-degree murder, attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon, first-degree burglary, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and inflict serious injury, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and a habitual felon.

Matthew Craig Moyers, 25, of 1175 B Arrington Bridge Road in Dudley, was indicted on a first-degree murder charge for the death of 25-year-old Joshua Omar Forbes Saturday, July 23, 2016.

Investigators with the Wayne County Sheriff's Office arrested Moyers the following Monday and charged him with one count of murder. Moyers was held without bond.

Moyers was also indicted on four counts of possession of methamphetamine with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver, three counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, maintain a place for using, keeping or selling a controlled substance, possession of stolen goods, possession of schedule IV controlled substance with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver and possession of schedule I controlled substance with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver.

According to a press release from the sheriff's office, Forbes went to a house on Bryan Boulevard in Mar Mac and allegedly got involved with a confrontation in the yard, which led to Moyers shooting Forbes. The press release said Forbes went back to his car and told people he arrived at the house with that he had been shot.

Forbes' friends took him to the hospital, but the press release said he died on the way.

Investigators with the sheriff's office were reportedly aware of the vehicle Moyers drove and found him at a house, located at U.S. 117 S. in Dudley, where he was arrested.

Maj. Tom Effler could not confirm the type of gun used in Forbes' death.

Shontionne Domian Darden, 32, of 306 Wilmington Ave., was indicted on a second-degree murder charge for the death of his mother on July 17, 2016.

According to a Goldsboro Police Department press release, Darden thought he heard an intruder in the house early Friday morning and fired a shot into the hallway. The bullet struck his mother, 49-year-old Sonya Yvonne Darden, and killed her at 306 Wilmington Ave.

He was placed in the Wayne County Jail under a $200,000 secured bond, and he appeared in the Wayne County Court the following Monday.

Maj. Anthony Carmon, head of the Goldsboro Police Department's Criminal Investigations Division, said police recovered a firearm at the scene, but he could not confirm the type of gun used. Carmon could not confirm where Ms. Darden was shot.

"I don't know if the autopsy report has been issued yet," he said.

Jacques Torraines Atkinson, 18, of 110 W. McIver St. in Zebulon, was indicted on a first-degree murder charge for the death of 19-year-old man on June 26, 2016.

Atkinson turned himself in at the Wayne County Magistrate's Office 18 hours later for the shooting death of Michael Jerome Wimbush Jr. at the 900 block of Carver Drive.

Atkinson was held without bond in the Wayne County Jail, and he appeared in Wayne County Court the same day.

Carmon said Atkinson and Wimbush knew each other, but that he did not know how well the two teenagers knew each other.

"I know they're acquainted, but I don't know to what degree they knew each other," Carmon said.

Goldsboro police officers responded to a shots fired call just after 2 p.m. Sunday. When they arrived on scene, Wimbush was found lying on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds.

Wimbush was pronounced dead on the scene.

Investigators with the Goldsboro Police Department immediately launched a probe into the circumstances surrounding Wimbush's death. As a result, Atkinson was named as a suspect.

Carmon said shell casings from a weapon were recovered at the scene Sunday, but that he could not go in to how many casings were recovered.

He said Wimbush was scheduled for an autopsy the day after his death. Carmon said he did not know how many gunshot wounds Wimbush suffered, nor did he know what type of gun was used in the murder.

Atkinson did not give a reason for turning himself in to the magistrate's office, Carmon said. He was officially charged with an open count of murder.

Listed are the other true bills were handed up by the grand jury:

* Lamar T. McNeese, 22, 700 N. Spence Ave. Apt. M-4, rape of child by an adult, two counts of sexual offense with child by an adult, three counts of lewd and lascivious acts.

* Steven Britt McCullen, 27, 3106 Central Heights Road, DWI, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia.

* Tierea Demon Atkins, 21, 701 S. Andrews Ave., possession with intent to sell and deliver a controlled substance, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, driving while license revoked.

* Glen Anthony Coles, 31, 209 Stoney Manor Drive, possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver a schedule II controlled substance, possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana, maintain a store, dwelling, vehicle, boat or other place for use, storage or sale of a controlled substance, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

* Melvin Harvey, 56, 913 A Carver Drive, trafficking in heroin by possession, possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver heroin, maintain a place for using, keeping or selling a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia.

* Sirraundra Leamon Turner, 25, 423 Beale St., possession with intent to sell and deliver a controlled substance, fail to stop for stop sign or flashing red light.

* Montero Ravon Worrells, 28, 803 E. Elm St., possession with intent to sell and deliver a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia.

* Donnie Cox Jr., 31, 419 Magnolia St., possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a stolen firearm.

* Marlon Lee Ford, 42, 130 White Dogwood Lane, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a stolen firearm.

* Adrian Devonta Warren, 24, 501 Woodrow St., trafficking in heroin by possession, trafficking in heroin by transport, keep and maintain a vehicle for use of a controlled substance, littering, speeding.

* Sarah Jane Pierce, 37, 104 Sunburst Drive Room 414, safecracking, larceny, possession of stolen goods.

* Casey Roberto Maddox, 24, 118 Pearlie Drive, Dudley, possession of schedule II controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, open container, consuming an alcoholic beverage in passenger area, habitual felon.

* Patrick Lewis Coleman, 30, 209 Neil St., two counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of a stolen firearm, possession of marijuana drug paraphernalia, failure to stop for steady red light.

* Tyronnie Maurice Thigpen, 35, address unknown, felony hit and run, careless and reckless driving, possession of a stolen firearm, felony carrying a concealed gun, resisting a public officer, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

* Saul Gerardo Gamez, 21, 1886 Indian Springs Road, Mount Olive, possession with intent to sell and deliver a controlled substance, keeping and maintaining a vehicle for use of a controlled substance.

* Donovan D. Dewitt, 32, 604 E. Holly St. Apt. C, possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana.

* Rosilyn Ricole Smith, 27, 604 E. Holly St. Apt. C, possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana, keeping and maintaining a vehicle for use of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia.

* Demarlo Kornegay, 30, 119 Pollock St., Mount Olive, two counts of possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine, two counts of selling cocaine, two counts of delivering cocaine, two counts of keeping and maintaining a vehicle for use of a controlled substance.

* Bill Lee Mayo, 51, 5006 Trappers Road, Wilson, obtaining property by means of false pretense.

* Corey Maurice Coley, 46, 903 E. Elm St., larceny, possession of stolen goods, two counts of breaking and entering a motor vehicle, three counts of financial transaction card theft, nine counts of obtaining property by means of false pretense, nine counts of financial identity fraud, two counts of habitual felon.

* Jacqueline Renee Washington, 48, 1716 Harrell St., two counts of breaking and entering a motor vehicle, three counts of financial transaction card theft, larceny, possession of stolen goods, nine counts of obtaining property by false pretense, nine counts of financial identity fraud.

* James Ray Broadway Jr., 37, address unknown, three counts of failure to notify of address change as a sex offender.

* Carl Herbert Johnston, 23, 332 Potts Road, Dudley, burning of uninhabited dwelling, second-degree arson, breaking and entering.

* Marquim Dante Smith, 21, 332 Potts Road, Dudley, burning of uninhabited dwelling, second-degree arson, breaking and entering.

* Tayvon James Hawkins, 26, 1306 Stephens St., possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

* Chance Taylor Williams, 21, 786 Forehand Road NE, Pikeville, breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering, three counts of obtaining property by means of false pretense.

* Danielle Coralynn Haddock, 31, 108 Birch St., manufacture a controlled substance, six counts of possession or distribution of immediate precursor chemical.

* Anthony Rhodes Barnes, 21, 921 Fairview Circle, breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering, possession of stolen goods.

* Jamaal William Jones, 22, 1401 S. John St. Apt. D, breaking and entering a motor vehicle, possession of stolen property, injury to personal property, obtaining property by means of false pretense.

* April Rasheeda Rhodes, 37, 921 B Fairview Circle, breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering, two counts of possession of stolen goods.