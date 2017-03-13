Local News > Archive > March 2017 > 13

Event to raise money for Communities in Schools

By Phyllis Moore

Published in News on March 13, 2017 9:57 AM

This year's "Have a Heart for Kids" fundraiser is all about an evening of fun and fellowship, with the takeaway being the satisfaction that students in Wayne County are supported.

The event is the signature fundraiser that supports Communities in Schools programming, said executive director Selena Bennett.

The two main entities it operates are the Success Coach program and Teen Court.

The coaches are in three middle and three high schools, working with students who benefit from additional resources for academic success.

Teen Court, which provides an alternative to youths having a criminal record, also allows students to participate as volunteers.

"We also do our tremendous school supply drive," Mrs. Bennett said. "We provide assistance to kids as needed for field trips. That's kind of a sidebar that we do."

"Have a Heart for Kids," a floating event featuring cocktails and hors d'oeuvres, will be held Friday evening, March 31, from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Terrace Room in downtown Goldsboro.

One drawing card, Mrs. Bennett said, is that it is being catered by Funky Fresh, a new food truck business launched in the downtown community.

"We'll have a fire pit that we'll be raffling off that night. Tickets will be available to buy for silent auction baskets," she said. "Last year I think we had about 30 baskets.

"They'll have a variety of items -- everything from gift certificates to downtown restaurants, to a round of golf at Walnut Creek Country Club. It will promote Goldsboro businesses and appeal to a variety of people."

Cost for tickets is $40 each, or $70 per couple.

As the date for the gala draws near, Mrs. Bennett said she is soliciting businesses to serve as sponsors for the program.

In addition to tickets, donations are also accepted on the CIS website, www.wayne.communitiesinschools.org.

The online campaign spells out the importance and value of every dollar.

Twenty-five dollars, for example, can be used for school supplies, while $100 can provide a field trip opportunity for two deserving students, she said.

A gift of $250 pays for transportation for career readiness events for eight students, while $500 can provide academic support and enrichment for 10 students.

A pledge of $800 gives support for CIS services for one student for an entire year, she added.

With state funds always in question and becoming more reliant on grants and support from other sources, Mrs. Bennett said she is always optimistic about expanding the program.

CIS is fortunate, though, in that all donations and contributions benefit the local programs.

"Every dollar that's given to Communities in Schools stays right here," she said. "We do not pay any state or national dues.

"This money goes strictly for student support."

For more on CIS, visit the website or the Facebook page, www.facebook.com/ciswayne.