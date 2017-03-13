Local News > Archive > March 2017 > 13

Man fires into Pikeville woman's home after being denied entry

By Ethan Smith

PIKEVILLE -- A man fired two shots into a woman's house after she refused to let him inside Saturday night, according to the Wayne County Sheriff's Office.

An incident report said the woman was on the phone with 911 when the shots were fired.

The incident took place at about 10:45 p.m. on Leavie Drive.

The report said the woman heard someone knock on the door and thought it was her daughter coming home from the skating rink.

She then texted her daughter to see if it was her and learned it was not, so she asked who was banging on the door.

The man outside replied "Horace," and she asked him what he needed and refused to let him in, the report said.

He then walked around to the house's back door and began banging on it. The woman's daughter came home while the man was in the back yard.

She came in through the front door telling her mother, "Mama he's in the back yard," the report said.

The woman then called 911.

While she was on the phone the man reportedly fired two shots.

One bullet went through the bedroom window and into the wall while the woman and her daughter were on the couch in the living room, the report said.

According to the report, the man had left the area by the time deputies arrived on scene, but they found him at his home and continued to investigate the incident.

The report said the woman knew the man and he has tried to come over to her house before.

Maj. Tom Effler with the Wayne County Sheriff's Office said the woman was able to identify the man and tell deputies who he was.

The man, identified as 57-year-old Horace Lee Best, of 204 Grist Mill Drive, Pikeville, is charged with discharging a weapon into an occupied dwelling and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Best was given a $75,000 secured bond on the charges.