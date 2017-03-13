Local News > Archive > March 2017 > 13

Truck driver pulls away from pump without paying for $255 in diesel fuel

By Brandon Davis

Published in News on March 13, 2017 1:35 PM

Full Size Full Size News-Argus/BRANDON DAVIS A truck driver allegedly stole $255.14 worth of diesel fuel at the Speedway's pump 10 Saturday afternoon.

MOUNT OLIVE -- Employees and customers at a Speedway gas station tried failed to stop a truck driver Saturday as he drove away with $255.14 worth of stolen diesel fuel.

Cashier Amaris Wright said a truck driver asked fellow cashier Shirley Ann Giddens inside the Speedway, located at 124 N.C. 55, to turn on the diesel fuel pump at 5:45 p.m.

Giddens turned on the pump, but Wright returned from a back room, she said, to hear customers yelling and whistling outside to flag the driver down.

She said the driver drove west on 55 toward U.S. 117 Bypass.

"So, I don't know if he thought he paid for it, or he didn't remember to come back in and pay for it," she said.

"Or he deliberately drove off, but he hasn't been back."

According to a police report, the driver was in a white log truck with "M Logging" on the sides when he pulled up to the pump.

The report said the driver with dark hair and dark facial hair pumped 109.551 gallons of diesel fuel. The report said customers approached him, but the driver got into his truck and drove away.

Police Chief Tommy Brown said he has not received any further information on the driver.

"I'm certain there will be some follow-up investigation," he said.

Brown said cases of stolen fuel typically occur when gas prices are high, but he said he believes the driver arrived on empty at the Speedway and filled up two large tanks with that amount of fuel.

"It seems like he knew what he was doing," Brown said.

Anyone with information about this crime, or any other crime in Wayne County is asked to call or text Crime Stoppers at 919-735-2255, or submit information at tipsubmit.com.

Callers can remain anonymous and information leading to a felony arrest will be eligible for a cash reward.