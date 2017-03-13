Local News > Archive > March 2017 > 13

Wayne County bridge to be replaced

By From staff reports

Published in News on March 13, 2017 9:57 AM

Fremont residents and commuters will have a detour to contend with starting Monday as work begins on a state DOT bridge replacement project.

According to a Department of Transportation press release issued Friday, the 62-year-old bridge over the Great Swamp area will be replaced.

Work starts Monday at 7 a.m., detouring motorists from Memorial Church Road near Fremont via Asheville Road, N.C. 222 and N.C. 581.

The project is expected to be finished by Aug. 9.

The release said the bridge is structurally deficient and functionally obsolete. That means that while the bridge is safe, its deteriorating condition requires more constant repairs.

Also, the bridge was designed and constructed according to standards which are no longer in use, the release said.

Drivers are asked to pay close attention when approaching the work zone, obey the speed limit an allow extra time to safely reach their destination.

For real-time travel information, visit DriveNC.gov or follow NCDOT on Twitter.