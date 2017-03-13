Local News > Archive > March 2017 > 13

Weekend snowfall too little to measure

By News-Argus Staff

Winter weather caused quite a stir from of the Mid-Atlantic to the Northeast this weekend, with more snow today in some places threatening to reach blizzard conditions.

Much of the Midwest was hard hit, too, and can expect to be again.

Snow in Wayne County, however, could not be measured on Sunday, according to the National Weather Service in Raleigh.

Meteorologist Brandon Locklear said traces of snow were reported in Goldsboro, Pikeville and at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, but he said the light dusting of snow which lasted nearly 90 minutes could not be measured.

"Snow fell, but you really can't measure it," Locklear said.

Places like New York City and Boston were told to expect blizzard conditions meaning heavy snow and high winds as a powerful late season Nor'easter moves just off the coast, the NWS said.

The rest of New England down into parts of West Virginia and Virginia will be blanketed with snow today and tonight.

Meanwhile, here in Wayne County rain is forecast for the afternoon, mainly after 2 p.m. with a high around 50.

The overnight low will hover around 40 as rain could continue throughout the night and into Tuesday.

Tuesday night's low will dip into the 20s.