Local News > Archive > March 2017 > 13

<< "Man fires into Pikeville woman's home after being denied entry" - "Truck driver pulls away from pump without paying for $255 in diesel fuel" >>

Woman charged with drug trafficking, DWI after stop

By Ethan Smith

Published in News on March 13, 2017 12:28 PM

Floyd

A woman is facing an opiate trafficking charge after being pulled over Saturday while driving impaired and having her car searched, according to a press release from the Wayne County Sheriff's Office.

Aminah Sade Floyd, 28, of 101 Ervin Drive, is charged with trafficking opiates, driving while impaired, possession of marijuana and driving while license revoked.

The release said deputies pulled Floyd for a regulatory violation and suspected she was impaired.

Sgt. Jayson Hill with the DWI Task Force said the regulatory violation was an expired tag.

Hill said members of the task force, who are Drug Recognition Experts, tested Floyd during the traffic stop and found that she was impaired.

"The amount of alcohol (in her system) was below .08 (BAC) but she also had the controlled substances she used, which added to the effect of the alcohol and added to her impairment," Hill said.

Hill said Floyd's precise Blood Alcohol Content and exactly what controlled substance was in her system will not be known until the blood sample drawn from her during the traffic stop comes back from the lab.

Hill said authorities found marijuana and 12 Oxycodone pills in Floyd's car when it was searched.

She was given a $24,500 secured bond and put in the Wayne County Detention Center.