Fire damages warehouse

By Ethan Smith

A firefighter extinguishes a fire burning inside Coastal Fleet Service on Monday. Firefighters with Rosewood Volunteer Fire Department pull hoses while fighting a fire that started inside a trailer being worked on at Coastal Fleet Service Monday. Little River and Oakland Fire Departments also responded.

A trailer fire inside a warehouse at Coastal Fleet Service on U.S. 70 late Monday morning damaged at least half the building.

Rosewood Fire Capt. David Grice said people were working on the trailer when moving blankets inside the trailer caught fire.

The people attempted to put the fire out with a fire extinguisher to no avail.

Grice said he could not confirm what type of work was being done on the trailer.

Firefighters arrived on scene to heavy smoke coming from the building, opened the back door, saw the trailer on fire and began an interior attack, Grice said.

The building was filled with smoke when firefighters made entry, Grice added.

Grice said the fire did spread to various parts of the building, but was able to be knocked down within 15 minutes of firefighters getting on scene.

The commercial structure fire call came out at 11:50 a.m.

Firefighters with Rosewood Volunteer Fire Department, Little River Volunteer Fire Department and Oakland Fire Department responded.

Grice said about half the building was damaged because of the blaze.

Firefighters removed the trailer from the building after getting it under control by attaching it to the cab of an 18-wheeler and driving it out.