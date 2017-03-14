Local News > Archive > March 2017 > 14

Police: Woman used infant as shield, assaulted officer

By Ethan Smith

Published in News on March 14, 2017 12:02 PM

A woman assaulted an officer and tried to use her infant son as a shield while she was being arrested Monday afternoon, according to police.

A report on the incident said officer Cody Bostic was arresting 20-year-old Janel Monet Ross, of 123 Fallin Blvd. Apt. C4, at Donel's Express Mart for disorderly conduct.

Shift supervisor Capt. LeAnn Rabun said officers were sitting in the parking lot of Donel's Express Mart and spotted a vehicle that fit the description of a car involved in a hit and run earlier that day.

The driver of the car, identified as 19-year-old Treasure Dove, of 205-B Princess St., had Ross' infant son in the back of the car, Rabun said.

Dove admitted to being involved in the hit and run and cooperated with officers, Rabun said.

But officers asked her to call for Ross to come and get her son, and when Ross showed up she was belligerent, according to Rabun.

"She was extremely aggressive, cussing us out and trying to interfere with our arrest of the hit and run suspect," Rabun said.

Rabun said Ross was not a suspect in the hit and run and had nothing to do with the incident, but was agitated regardless when she arrived on scene.

When Ross became disorderly, Bostic went to arrest her and she tried to use her infant son as a shield, Rabun said.

As Bostic took Ross to the patrol car after getting her in custody, she kicked him in the knee. Rabun and Bostic then tried to put Ross in the back of the car, and she spit on the right side of Bostic's head and ear, a report on the incident said.

Rabun said Bostic is doing fine after the assault.

Ross is charged with resist, delay and obstruct, assault on a government official, felony malicious conduct by a prisoner, disorderly conduct and communicating threats.

She was given a $30,000 secured bond and put in the Wayne County Detention Center.

Rabun said Dove was also arrested. She is charged with hit and run, and was given a $500 secured bond on the charge.