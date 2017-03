Local News > Archive > March 2017 > 15

100 years young and counting

By News-Argus Staff

Published in News on March 15, 2017 10:09 AM

News-Argus/CASEY MOZINGO

Virginia Senatz spends time with her son Harry Senatz and his wife, Cathy, during lunch Thursday at Brookdale assisted living as they celebrate her 100th birthday. Residents joined in the birthday celebration. Mrs. Senatz is the oldest resident at the facility. The family is planning a larger celebration later in the month.