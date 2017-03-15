Local News > Archive > March 2017 > 15

<< "Police: Woman used infant as shield, assaulted officer" - "Schools offer app to allow students to report bullying" >>

CRIME OF THE WEEK: Information sought in CVS armed robbery

By News-Argus Staff

Published in News on March 15, 2017 6:55 AM

On Thursday, March 9, at approximately 9:30 p.m., officers of the Goldsboro Police Department responded to the CVS Pharmacy, 2203 Wayne Memorial Drive, in reference to a robbery.

Once officers arrived on scene, a female employee stated that two black male subjects entered the store.

One of the suspects displayed a firearm and demanded money, while the second suspect walked behind the counter taking the money.

Both suspects fled the store in an unknown direction.

Suspects were described to be medium build, wearing black pants and camo hoodie coats.

At the time of the robbery three employees were working and no customers were in the store.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call investigator Warren at 919-580-4214 or call or text Crime Stoppers at 919-735-2255.

Anyone with information about this crime, or any other crime in Wayne County is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 919-735-2255 or text 919-735-2255 or submit a TIP at tipsubmit.com. Callers will remain anonymous and if your information leads to a felony arrest you will be given a cash reward for the information. Crime Stoppers gives cash rewards of up to $1,000 for information leading to felony arrests. Crime Stoppers is a Non-Profit 501(c)(3) organization, funded solely by private donations. To make a donation, contact the Goldsboro-Wayne Crime Stoppers Director Stephanie Brown at 919-734-8177.