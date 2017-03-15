Local News > Archive > March 2017 > 15

Festival organizers seek vendors

By Steve Herring

FREMONT -- Vendors are being sought for the 31st annual Fremont Daffodil Festival that will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 1.

And this year, for the first time, retail vendors will be allowed to participate.

The cost for vendors is $50 for arts and crafts, $70 for retail vendors and $100 for food.

During the festival downtown streets will be lined with vendors selling arts and crafts or foods while local churches, civic groups and fire departments hold fundraisers.

There will be plenty of free entertainment as well, including a concert by the Embers from noon to 2 p.m. on the stage on Sycamore Street near the Methodist Church.

Or-D-Nary Gentlemen and local groups will perform on the stage near the intersection of Main and Goldsboro streets.

Also, there is no Miss Daffodil or Little Miss Daffodil because of a lack of participation.

The opening ceremony will be held from 10 to 10:30 a.m. on the Main Street stage. Also starting at 10 a.m. are the arts and crafts show and sale and the GoWayneGo 5K Walk.

The walk, sponsored by Wayne UNC Health Care is a first for the festival.

The children's area will be located in the BB&T parking lot on Main Street and feature a variety of activities for children including rides on Bella Express the trackless train. Other activities will include remote-controlled racing, the Screamer Slide, Big Top Playground, a 40-foot obstacle course, dunking booth, bounce house and inflatables. All-day events include an open house at the Fremont heritage Museum, Fremont Garden Club exhibit at town hall; 501st Legion and Worldwide Star Wars costuming group; and antique Tractor Club of the Carolina display.