Pikeville man linked to crimes in Wayne, Wilson counties

By Ethan Smith

Published in News on March 15, 2017 10:09 AM

A man is facing nearly 20 felony charges after the Wayne County Sheriff's Office linked him to numerous thefts throughout the county, according to a press release.

The release said authorities launched an investigation on January 19 after receiving tips from Crime Stoppers and citizens about stolen property from Wayne and Wilson counties being kept at 103 East Old Fort Road in Pikeville.

Melvin Brandon Brantley, 28, who lives at that address, was charged in the thefts after authorities found stolen items belonging to 10 different people on his property and served a warrant on him Sunday.

Among the stolen items that were recovered were two four wheelers, a golf cart, an enclosed trailer, numerous power tools, two sets of tires and rims and numerous other items, all with a combined value of $27,000.

Maj. Tom Effler with the Wayne County Sheriff's Office said some of the stolen four wheelers were recovered somewhere other than Brantley's home, but were linked back to him.

Most of the other stolen property was found at his house, Effler said. The thefts occurred in the northern part of Wayne County and the southern part of Wilson County, and happened over a period stretching from late 2016 until now.

Brantley is charged with felony breaking and entering, felony larceny after breaking and entering, felony larceny, nine counts felony possession of stolen goods and seven counts felony receiving stolen goods.

He was given a $75,000 secured bond and put in the Wayne County Detention Center.