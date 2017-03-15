Local News > Archive > March 2017 > 15

Wayne Community College to hold career fair

By From staff reports

Published in News on March 15, 2017 10:09 AM

Wayne Community College Career Services is holding two events this week for job-seekers in preparation for a job fair coming up on March 22.

Two "Job Fair Preparation" workshops will be offered Thursday, March 16, in Room 161, next to Moffatt Auditorium of the Wayne Learning Center.

"Your Resume" will be presented by Alison Sanford, director of WCC Continuing Education Services, Human Resources Development, from 11 a.m. until noon and "How To ACE A Job Fair" will be led by Elvira Johnson, WCC career counselor, from noon to 1 p.m.

A panel discussion on employer expectations will be held in the same location on Tuesday, March 21, from 12-1 p.m. Panelists include Jennifer Polk, NC Works Center manager; Alexa Schmidt, a recent WCC office systems graduate; Marsh Spiering, Holden Temporaries Inc. office manager; and Thron Herring, Uchiyama Manufacturing America LLC human resources manager.

The 25th Annual Job Fair will take place next Wednesday, March 22, from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m., in the atrium of the Wayne Learning Center. Several dozen businesses and agencies are expected to participate.

All four events are free and open to the public. For more information, contact Ms. Johnson at 919-739-7005 or edjohnson@waynecc.edu.