Local News > Archive > March 2017 > 16

<< "Jones pleads guilty, sentencing to wait" - "Gov. Roy Cooper vetoes bill to make judicial races partisan" >>

Airman killed in New Mexico training flight was from Goldsboro

By News-Argus Staff

Published in News on March 16, 2017 1:08 PM

The U.S. Air Force identified a man from Goldsboro as one of three servicemen killed in a training flight in New Mexico Tuesday night.

Capt. Kenneth Dalga, 29, of Goldsboro, a combat systems officer, was killed along with the pilot, Capt. Andrew Becker, 33, of Michigan, and the co-pilot 1st Lt. Frederick Dellecker,26, of Florida, when the U-28A reconnaissance and surveillence plane crashed in a field about a three miles east of Cannon Air Force Base and less than a mile east Clovis Municipal Airport.

The crash is currently under investigation, but officials say there is no indication that there were problems with the plane before the crash and the weather in the area showed clear skies.

All three men were assigned to the 318th Special Operations Squadron at Cannon Air Force Base.

-- The Associated Press contributed to this report