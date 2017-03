Local News > Archive > March 2017 > 16

Below freezing

By News-Argus Staff

Published in News on March 16, 2017 9:57 AM

Full Size Full Size News-Argus/CASEY MOZINGO

Children bundled up in coats and hoodies get on the bus taking them to Wayne Preparatory, Eastern Wayne Elementary and Tommy's Road Elementary schools this morning at Small World Child Care Center as they try to keep warm in temperatures below freezing. Parents drop their kids off at the center where they are able to stay warm inside until the bus is ready to take them to school.