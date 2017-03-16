Local News > Archive > March 2017 > 16

Witnessed drug deal leads to arrest

By Ethan Smith

A man is facing drug charges after officers with the Wayne County Drug Unit allegedly witnessed him buy heroin from someone and pull into the back of a dead end road and park, according to a press release.

Justin Michael Warner, 29, of 107 Hailey Drive, is charged with felony possession of heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The release said officers with the Wayne County Drug Unit were investigating the sale of heroin in the city and county and saw what they thought to be a drug deal.

Warner then allegedly pulled down a dead end road and parked. Officers then pulled up to investigate and Warner tried to hide syringes and heroin, the release said.

Maj. Tom Effler with the Wayne County Sheriff's Office said Warner was stopped off of South John Street.

He was given a $2,500 secured bond on the charges and put in the Wayne County Jail.

Effler said where and who Warner allegedly purchased the heroin from is not being disclosed, because it is part of an active investigation that could lead to more arrests.

"(The drug unit) doesn't want to disclose where he got it from because they're still working the case," Effler said.