A Facebook argument results in stabbing

By Ethan Smith

Published in News on March 17, 2017 1:07 PM

Someone stabbed a woman several times early this morning because of a Facebook argument, according to a police report.

Quanesha Powell, 23, was stabbed in her left arm, left knee and left shoulder by someone she called "Tootie," the report said.

Her injuries only required stitches, but the cut on her left arm was around two inches long, according to the report.

The report said Powell was at a house party at 235 Wayne Ave. when she saw "Tootie," with whom she'd gotten into an argument with over Facebook at an earlier, unspecified date.

"Tootie" then charged Powell with a knife and stabbed her several times and struck her in the head, the report said.

Maj. Anthony Carmon, head of the Goldsboro Police Department's Investigative Services Bureau, said he did not know when the Facebook argument took place or what it was about.

Whoever "Tootie" is, she has not been arrested yet, Carmon confirmed.

Anyone with information about this crime, or any other crime in Wayne County is asked to call or text Crime Stoppers at 919-735-2255, or submit information at tipsubmit.com.

Callers can remain anonymous and information leading to a felony arrest will be eligible for a cash reward.