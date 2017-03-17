Local News > Archive > March 2017 > 17

A mother copes with young son's diagnosis

By News-Argus Staff

At the end of January, Tiffany Martin's youngest son, Reid, wasn't feeling well. He had no appetite and some nausea and vomiting but when she sought medical attention all signs pointed to whatever bug was going around.

When he didn't bounce back after a couple days and there was concern about dehydration, Goldsboro Pediatrics admitted him to the hospital to push fluids.

"One symptom is that he complained of his head. The pediatrician came in and I said, 'You know, he's complaining about his head. Something just seems a little off,'" Ms. Martin said.

A CT scan was done.

When the doctor later returned, Ms. Martin was not prepared for what she heard.

"She pulled me to the side and basically gave me the results -- 'It's not good. It's a brain tumor,'" she said. "I said, 'What?' Not what I expected at all.

"From there in a matter of about 45 minutes we were in a helicopter to Duke because obviously they needed to get him to where they could treat him."

The diagnosis came Feb. 1 -- non germinoma germ cell tumor or "yolk sac tumor."

