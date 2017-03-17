Local News > Archive > March 2017 > 17

Business on Main Street looks good, but how about the facade?

By News-Argus Staff

Full Size Full Size News-Argus/SETH COMBS Helen Allen, owner of Two Paws Up pet grooming, brushes her 5-year-old standard poodle Poindexter. Allen said customers take 18 dogs in a day to her store on Main Street in Pikeville. Full Size Full Size News-Argus/SETH COMBS Two Paws Up, located at 101 Main St. in Pikeville, provides customers with grooming for their pets. The store sits near closed and condemned buildings the town hopes to remodel or demolish.

Business owners on Main Street in Pikeville see plenty of customers shop inside their stores, but the town wants to remodel downtown's facade to attract visitors outside as well.

Helen Allen, owner of Two Paws Up pet grooming, said her 17-year-old business at 101 W. Main St. is growing with customers, servicing up to 18 dogs in a day. However, Allen said the street and buildings need a makeover to bring in more visitors downtown.

"I have a lot of customers come from out of town a lot like Wilson, Greenville, Raleigh," Allen said. "I mean, a lot of people walk, ride their bikes and stuff. I just wish it was here."

