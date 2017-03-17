Local News > Archive > March 2017 > 17

Pikeville police arrest three men for trying to cash stolen checks

By News-Argus Staff

Published in News on March 17, 2017 1:38 PM

Pikeville police arrested three men Thursday after they tried to cash stolen checks at the Pikeville BB&T bank, according to a Pikeville police press release.

According to the release, Pikeville police officers responded to a call about the three men trying to cash a forged check at the BB&T at 102 E. Main St. around noon on Thursday.

When they arrived, they found James Herman Braswell, 57, of 137 Dawson Drive, Lyneil Antonio Washington, 54, of 903 S. Franklin St. and Willie Ray Parks Jr., 34, of 506 Beal St. at the bank, according to the release.

Pikeville Police Chief Craig Edwins was able to take Parks Jr. into custody, while the other two fled in a 2006 Honda Accord, according to the release.

Detective Sgt. Rodney Jarman, head of investigations for Pikeville, pursued them, eventually blocking the vehicle into a residential driveway on Big Daddy's Road.

After conducting a search of the vehicle, officers discovered several other stolen checks, along with bank financial information.

During questioning, officers determined that the trio had tried to cash the stolen checks at BB&T branches on Ash Street and Berkeley Boulevard in Goldsboro and in LaGrange before being caught in Pikeville.

The men were arrested and charged at the Wayne County Magistrate's Office. Braswell is charged with forgery of an instrument, conspire to obtain property by false pretense, larceny of chose in action and possession of stolen goods. He was placed in the Wayne County Jail and given an $11,000 secured bond.

Washington is charged with driving while license revoked, conspire to obtain property by false pretense and possession of stolen goods. He was placed in the Wayne County Jail under a $5,000 secured bond.

Parks Jr. is charged with possession of stolen goods, attempting to obtain property under false pretense, and uttering a forged instrument. He was placed in the Wayne County Jail under a $2,500 secured bond.

All three men are due to appear in court March 20.