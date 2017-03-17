Local News > Archive > March 2017 > 17

Suspect pretends to have a gun during failed robbery attempt

By Ethan Smith

Published in News on March 17, 2017 1:20 PM

A man made off with a pack of Newport cigarettes after pretending to have a gun and demanding money from the Circle K gas station at 901 W. Grantham St. early Thursday morning, according to a police report.

The report said a white man wearing a blue hoodie and blue jeans approached the register at the gas station around 1:25 a.m. Thursday and asked for a pack of Newport cigarettes.

When the cashier scanned the cigarettes, the man put his hand in his hoodie pocket, acting like he had a gun, and demanded all the money in the register, the report said.

The cashier didn't believe the man had a gun, and asked him to leave the store, according to the report. He didn't so the cashier called 911. The man then swiped the pack of cigarettes and fled east in a car, the report said.

According to the report, the man only got away with the pack of Newport cigarettes.

He fled in a gold 1997 Lexus ES300, according to the report.

The report said the man is about 5 feet 5 inches tall, around 180 pounds and has short brown hair.

Anyone with information about this crime, or any other crime in Wayne County is asked to call or text Crime Stoppers at 919-735-2255, or submit information at tipsubmit.com.

Callers can remain anonymous and information leading to a felony arrest will be eligible for a cash reward.