Local News > Archive > March 2017 > 18

<< "Pikeville police arrest three men for trying to cash stolen checks" - "Hospital tour: Bentonville re-created" >>

All-County Band Festival to be held Tuesday at Dillard

By Ethan Smith

Published in News on March 18, 2017 11:47 PM

Approximately 100 band members from Wayne County Public Schools will come together to showcase their instrumental talents this week. On Tuesday, March 21, the district will hold its 2017 All-County Band Festival at 6:30 p.m. at Dillard Middle School. Accomplished professionals will direct the talented group of students who represent 13 middle and high schools across the district.

The All County Band Festival is free to the public. Administrators say the annual event is an enrichment opportunity that allows students to showcase their musical talents, while helping them to grow as musicians through the assistance of guest conductors.

Two guest conductors will direct the middle and high school bands. The middle school director will be Steven Rainville, director of bands at Archer Lodge Middle School and the assistant director of bands at Corinth Holders High School in Wendell, North Carolina. The high school director will be Aubrey Simmons, director of bands at Brooks County High School in Georgia.

The following band directors have worked for weeks preparing students for this event: Vincent Ambrosio of Brogden Middle, Michael Palmer of Charles B. Aycock High, James Owings of Dillard Middle, Bobby Sherard of Eastern Wayne High, Daryl Richardson of Eastern Wayne Middle, Tyler Tharrington of Grantham Middle, Jennifer L. Kirkland of Greenwood Middle, Anna Jarrett of Norwayne Middle, Melissa Riser of Rosewood Middle & Rosewood High, Cindy Grant of Southern Wayne High, Karen Peele of Spring Creek Middle, and Daniel Kilgore of Spring Creek High.

Musical selections for this year include "Abandoned Treasure Hunt," "Ironclad," "Skygazer Fanfare," "Neverland," "Spitfire Concert March," "Alamo March," "A Hymn for Band," "Drums of the Saamis," and "Fall River Overture."

Greenwood Assistant Principal Justin Bruyer will serve as the master of ceremonies.