Council to set hearing on internet businesses

By Rochelle Moore

Published in News on March 18, 2017 11:47 PM

The Goldsboro City Council is set to move forward with an April public hearing for proposed ordinance changes limiting future internet sweepstakes locations in the city.

The council will vote Monday on setting an April 17 public hearing, which precedes a formal decision on the changes. The meeting starts at 7 p.m. in City Hall at 214 N. Center St.

As recommended, internet sweepstake parlors would be restricted as a conditional use in general business zones, they would be required to be at least one mile from an existing sweepstake operation and be at least 500 feet from a residence, church, school, playground, day care and public park.

Required parking availability would be reduced from two spaces to 1.5 spaces for each machine housed inside a sweepstake business.

The council has not discussed what considerations could be given for existing businesses and if they would be exempt from the new rules.

Currently, internet sweepstake parlors are allowed in several city districts, including shopping centers, highway business, general business and general industry zoned areas. They have also been allowed to locate closer, at 200 feet or farther from a residence, church or school. No current proximity distance is required between sweepstake parlors.

The council more recently asked the planning director to craft a more restrictive policy, after fielding concerns voiced by the public and within the council.

Also during the meeting, the council will consider:

* Setting a public hearing on April 17 for the Mills Goldsboro Properties' requested annexation of 4 acres on the east side of Gateway Drive.

* Approving bond refinancing for $2.15 million in outstanding 2008 street improvement bonds and $7.55 million in 2010 sewer bonds. Lower market interest rates are expected to provide the city with $312,000 to $450,000 in savings by issuing $9.7 million in general obligation refunding bonds.

* Appropriating $12,200 from the fund balance to add new recreation management software at the Municipal Golf Course that will lead to four digital cash register stations and computers that can register and keep track of golf course activity.

* Approving the condemnation of 22 properties recommended by city inspectors. The properties will become part of a city list targeted for demolition during the next city budget year, which starts in July. The properties fail to meet minimum housing code standards.

* Approving a $16,000 demolition contract with AK Grading and Demolition for the former Brookside Market at 2000 S. Slocumb St. The city plans to complete the demolition and will place a lien on the property. The property owner, Ismail Qandeel, is expected to enter into a payment plan with the city for the cost of the work, said Allen Anderson Jr., Goldsboro chief building inspector.

* Closing portions of Walnut, John and Mulberry streets from 3:45 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. on April 1 for the annual Flying Shamrock Kilt Run in downtown Goldsboro.

* Changing April, May and June council meeting dates.

The council will meet for a 5 p.m. work session prior to the regular meeting. Some of the work session discussions planned include the possible creation of a stormwater utility fee, a summer job program and plans for the former W.A. Foster Center.

The work session will be held in the City Hall annex, 200 N. Center St.