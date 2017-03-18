Local News > Archive > March 2017 > 18

Restaurant robbed

Police used dogs Saturday night to search the area stretching from behind Ruby Tuesday to the Outback restaurant as they looked for a robbery suspect.

Some officers were carrying rifles.

Police and Wayne County sheriff's deputies responded to a call around 7:40 p.m. Saturday that the Ruby Tuesday at 2609 N. Park Drive had been robbed.

The restaurant was closed while police investigated. Also, the Outback restaurant, 2617 N. Park Drive, was closed for a while by police as a safety precaution. A police car was stationed in front of the Outback that reopened by 8:30 p.m.

An ambulance was seen leaving the Ruby Tuesday parking lot with a man inside. It was not immediately known who the man was or his condition.

Additional information was not available prior to press time.