Section of Antioch Road to close for repairs
By From staff reports
Published in News on March 18, 2017 11:47 PM
A section of Antioch Road near Pikeville will be closed beginning Monday, March 20, to allow for permanent repair of damage caused by Hurricane Matthew.
The hurricane damaged a drainage pipe near 1762 Antioch Road.
The Department of Transportation put a temporary repair in to get the road open as soon as possible after the storm, but is now having a contractor make a permanent repair.
The work will require a two-week closure of that section of the road as the drainage pipe is replaced. During that time, drivers can use a signed detour along Big Daddy's Road and N.C. 111 to get around the closure.