Board to consider applying for $36.5 million hazard mitigation grant program

By Steve Herring

Published in News on March 20, 2017 9:57 AM

Wayne County commissioners Tuesday will be asked to apply for $36.3 million through the Hurricane Matthew Hazard Mitigation Grant Program.

The grant program authorizes the submission of letters of intent to North Carolina Emergency Management for funding. The county is currently preparing such a letter for the county and all of its municipalities.

The deadline is March 31. However, the county will continue to review and refine the estimates as well as adding new applicants until the March 31 deadline.

Once the letters are received, the state will conduct a cost/benefit analysis to determine the cost effectiveness of the proposed projects.

Eligible projects include acquisition (buyout), elevation (house raising), mitigation/reconstruction (demolition/rebuilding), generators, early-warning systems, regional plans, storm water management, wind retrofits and the mitigation of commercial properties.

Currently there are 278 properties in the acquisition (buyout) category with a total budget of approximately $33.6 million.

These properties include single-family residences, multi-family units, apartments, mobile home parks and commercial properties.

Currently there are 24 properties in the elevation category of the with a total budget of approximately $2.7 million.

All of the elevations are single-family residences.

Tuesday's meeting will get underway with an 8 a.m. agenda briefing followed by the formal session at 9 a.m. Both will be held in the commissioners' meeting room on the fourth floor of the Wayne County Courthouse Annex.

The board is also scheduled to meet in joint session with the Boards of education at 11:30 a.m. That meeting will be held at the Wayne County Public Schools' central office, 2001 E. Royall Ave.

Also on the agenda Tuesday are motions to:

* Declare April as Donate Life Month.

* Declare May 6 and October 7 as amnesty days at the Wayne County Landfill.

* Approve Gander Lake Subdivision Phase 2 Final Plat as recommended by the Wayne County Planning Board.

* Approve Gander Lake Subdivision Phase 3 Final Plat as recommended by the Wayne County Planning Board.

* Approve a resolution supporting the Wayne County Development Alliance, along with Lenoir and Craven counties and their economic development organizations, in their efforts to designate, market and promote U.S. 70 from the Wayne County line west-northwest of Goldsboro to the Craven County line south-southeast of Havelock, as the North Carolina Aerospace Corridor.

* Approve a resolution adopting the 12th amendment to the county's position classification and pay plan for Wayne County.

* Approve the option 2 corporate hangar site plan for the Wayne Executive Jetport as recommended by the Wayne Executive Jetport Advisory Committee. The board also will be updated on the construction schedule for the hangar project.

* Approve a resolution declaring surplus real property and authorizing its sale.

In other business, Register of Deeds Judy Harrison will make a presentation on the e-recording process used in the office.

Consent agenda items include: Applications for Present Use Value; budget amendments; motion to approve conditions of use agreement for the Wayne County Public Library as recommended by the Library Advisory Board; motion to approve the sale of surplus property on GovDeals.com and to authorize Purchasing Manager Noelle Woods to facilitate the sale.

Public comments will start at 9:05 a.m. Speakers will have four minutes to speak on their topic of choice.