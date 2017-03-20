Local News > Archive > March 2017 > 20

Downtown business owner charged in sexual assault

By Ethan Smith

Published in News on March 20, 2017 11:18 AM

Full Size Full Size News-Argus/SETH COMBS The owner of Torero's Mexican restaurant and bar was charged with sexual battery Friday.

The owner of Torero's Mexican Restaurant in downtown Goldsboro is facing a sexual battery charge, according to an arrest report.

Miguel Angel Gomez Camacho, 54, of 217 Gator Drive, is charged with one count of misdemeanor sexual battery.

According to the warrant for his arrest, issued March 13, the alleged incident took place March 11.

Camacho was then charged at 1:20 p.m. on March 17, according to his arrest report.

The warrant alleges Camacho committed sexual battery "by kissing his victim and feeling of her breast and grinding his pelvis against her pelvic area."

The warrant does not specify where the incident took place, and was taken out against Camacho by the victim of the alleged assault.

Maj. Tom Effler with the Wayne County Sheriff's Office said because the warrant was taken out by the victim, authorities do not have specific information about the assault.

Camacho was given a $1,500 unsecured bond on the charge.

He is scheduled to appear in Wayne Count District Court on April 12.

An employee at Torero's, reached by phone Monday morning, said Camacho was unavailable for comment.