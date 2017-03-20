Local News > Archive > March 2017 > 20

<< "Board to consider applying for $36.5 million hazard mitigation grant program" - "Free workshop for forest landowners March 30 at Wayne Community College" >>

Fishing lures stolen

By From staff reports

Published in News on March 20, 2017 9:57 AM

The lure apparently was just too great.

In two separate incidents, someone stole hundreds of fishing lures from the Wal-Mart on U.S. 70 West on Friday, according to Goldsboro Police Department reports.

The reports did not indicate whether the two incidents were related, but one suspect was listed on both reports.

In the first report the suspect allegedly took 65 fishing lures valued at $468.88.

The second reports said that four suspects came into the store and began putting the lures in their pockets and purses. The report said that 361 lures, valued at $1,853.50, were taken.

In both cases, the suspects walked out without paying for the items.