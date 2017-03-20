Local News > Archive > March 2017 > 20

Free workshop for forest landowners March 30 at Wayne Community College

By From staff reports

Published in News on March 20, 2017 9:57 AM

Wayne Community College will host a free workshop for free forest landowners on March 30.

The College of Natural Resources at North Carolina State University is providing the "Seeing Forest Products in Standing Forests" landowner workshop on Thursday, March 30 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

This free workshop will inform forest landowners how to walk through their forests to better understand what forest products can come from specific types of forests. It is one of just four that will be held across the state.

Attending the workshop in addition to landowners will be foresters, loggers, and Cooperative Extension Agents and specialists to discuss the many forest products that can come from forest owned by local landowners. Instructors and students of the Wayne Community College Forest Management Program also will be assisting in the workshop.

Registration and coffee will be available 8-9 a.m. in Room 161 of the Wayne Learning Center on the college's main campus in Goldsboro. Activities will take place outside and off-campus with transportation provided if preferred.

The workshop will provide an hour-long sawing and log-splitting demonstration with a portable sawmill and a firewood processor. The morning will include a walking tour of several forest stands near the college and the afternoon will feature a tour of the Cherry NCSU Research Farm in Goldsboro to view how animal grazing can be incorporated in a landowner forest management, plan as well as an ash and cypress forest stand.

Registration online can be found at http://forestry.ces.ncsu.edu/events. Kelley McCarter at NCSU Forestry Extension can be contacted for phone registration at 919-515-9563. A lunch can be purchased for approximately $10.

Harry Watt is the contact person for details about the workshop, at 704-880-3067 or harry_watt@ncsu.edu.