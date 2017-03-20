Local News > Archive > March 2017 > 20

Man charged in kidnapping, strangulation of woman

By Ethan Smith

Published in News on March 20, 2017 3:44 PM

A man forced a woman into a car after arguing with her and assaulting her Friday night, according to a report filed with the Goldsboro Police Department.

Edward Altonez Brown, 26, of 211 Quail Drive, is charged with felony first-degree kidnapping, felony assault by strangulation, assault on a female and violating a domestic violence protective order.

The woman told police herself and Brown were arguing when he assaulted her and forced her into a car around 10 p.m. Friday, the report said.

The initial dispute took place at the Tanglewood Trailer Park, according to a press release.

Once in the car, Brown drove the woman around town, eventually stopping at the Wal-Mart Neighborhood Market on Tommys Road, according to the report.

The woman then jumped out of the car and tried to run away, but Brown chased her down, tackled her in the parking lot of Tommys Food Mart at 3426 Wayne Memorial Drive and assaulted her by choking her and throwing her to the ground, the release said.

According to the release, a passerby saw what was going on and pulled into the parking lot. Brown then left the scene.

Brown later turned himself in to the Wayne County Magistrate's office and was arrested. He was placed in the Wayne County Jail under a $252,000 combined secured bond.

Maj. Anthony Carmon, head of the Goldsboro Police Department's Investigative Services Bureau, said he did not know if Brown and the woman were married, or were boyfriend and girlfriend.