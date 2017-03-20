Local News > Archive > March 2017 > 20

<< "Two men charged in string of armed robberies" -

Operation Medicine Drop begins Tuesday

By News-Argus Staff

Published in News on March 20, 2017 3:02 PM

The Goldsboro Police Department in conjunction with the Safe Kids of Wayne County will be holding Operation Medicine Drop this week.

People wishing to dispose of old medication, prescription or non-prescription, can take their unwanted doses to any of four different locations throughout the week.

On Tuesday, the Peggy Seegars Senior Center, 2001 E. Ash St., will host Operation Medicine Drop from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

On Wednesday, Wayne Community College, Wayne Learning Center, 3000 Wayne Memorial Drive, will host the event from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and on Thursday from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Also on Thursday, Goldsboro Housing Authority at the Fairview Community Center will host Operation Medicine drop from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. as will the Walgreens at 2602 E. Ash St. from 1: 30 to 3:30 p.m.

No bio-hazardous materials will be accepted during Operation Medicine Drop. The process is confidential and all identifying information on the prescription containers will be blacked out, but it is requested that labels be left on the container to identify the medications that are being destroyed.