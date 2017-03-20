Local News > Archive > March 2017 > 20

Pikeville man charged with stealing TVs from a church

By Ethan Smith

Anderson

PIKEVILLE ---- A man is accused of stealing televisions from the Church of Jesus Christ Latter of Day Saints at 1000 Eleventh St., according to police reports.

Stephen Anderson, 21, of 308 Railroad St., Pikeville, is charged with felony breaking and entering a place of worship, felony larceny after breaking and entering and possession of stolen goods.

According to the report, Celeste Santillana was told by her daughter-in-law that her son, identified as Anderson, stole several televisions from the church while at a birthday party that Santillana hosted.

Santillana contacted the Pikeville Police Department, who then contacted the Goldsboro Police Department requesting the church be checked for signs of a break-in, the report said.

Police found the south side entrance unsecured, and Santillana went to the church and confirmed the televisions were missing.

A Pikeville police officer found Anderson, who was still in possession of the televisions, and returned the items to the church, the report said.

One 39 inch flat screen, one 24 inch flat screen, one 19 inch flat screen television and two padded television tote bags had been stolen.

Anderson was arrested Sunday put in the Wayne County Jail under a $15,500 secured bond.