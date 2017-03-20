Local News > Archive > March 2017 > 20

Police: Armed robber struck twice inside of 30 minutes

By Ethan Smith

Full Size Full Size News-Argus/SETH COMBS Sheriff's deputies search the parking lot of the Ruby Tuesday on North Park Drive for the person who robbed the restaurant Saturday night. Full Size Full Size News-Argus/SETH COMBS Officials said Monday the one person taken to Wayne Memorial Hospital after the robbery at Ruby Tuesday Saturday night was treated for anxiety.

Police are investigating armed robberies of two businesses Saturday night that took place within 30 minutes of each other, according to police reports.

Maj. Anthony Carmon, head of the Goldsboro Police Department's Investigative Services Bureau, said authorities currently believe the same person committed both robberies.

Ruby Tuesday at 2609 North Park Drive was robbed at gunpoint around 7:40 p.m., a report said.

A 6-foot-tall, black man weighing about 140 pounds and wearing a gray hoodie and black jeans walked into the restaurant and brandished a handgun, demanding to know where the register was, a report said.

After about one minute, the man fled the business without getting any money, the report said.

An employee ran out the back door to get help but was stopped by the unknown man as he fled the scene, according to a report. The man then forced the employee to the ground at gunpoint and demanded he give up any money he had on him, a report said.

The man took the employee's money and fled the scene.

Carmon said a little more than two dozen people were inside the restaurant when the robbery happened.

One person was taken away from the scene in an ambulance, but Carmon said it was due to anxiety.

Carmon confirmed nobody was injured during the robbery.

Wal-Mart Neighborhood Market at 1140 Tommys Road was then robbed at gunpoint around 8 p.m., a report said.

The report said a black man wearing a gray jacket and black pants entered the gas station at the store and demanded cash from the cashier while armed with a handgun.

According to the report, the cashier gave the man the money and he fled the store.

The man reportedly ran to a dark colored, smaller SUV near 1144 Tommy's Road and headed east on Tommys Road.

Carmon said he did not know how much money the man got away with.

Ruby Tuesday and the Wal-Mart neighborhood market are about three miles and less than 10 minutes apart.

Anyone with information about this crime, or any other crime in Wayne County is asked to call or text Crime Stoppers at 919-735-2255, or submit information at tipsubmit.com.

Callers can remain anonymous and information leading to a felony arrest will be eligible for a cash reward.