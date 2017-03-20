Local News > Archive > March 2017 > 20

<< "Woman tries to bite deputy during arrest" - "Two men charged in string of armed robberies" >>

Sheriff's Office: Woman tried to bite deputy during arrest

By Ethan Smith

Published in News on March 20, 2017 1:24 PM

Full Size Full Size Nolan

DUDLEY -- A woman spat on a Wayne County sheriff's deputy and tried to bite him several times while she was being arrested Friday, according to an incident report.

The report said Deputy Martin McAlduff was called to the 200 block of Nancy Drive around 5:30 p.m. Friday for a disturbance.

When he got on the scene he saw 38-year-old Angela Michelle Nolan, of 108 Lake Ave., falling down into a ditch on the side of the road and lying on her back, according to the report.

The report said Nolan was "being very abusive with vulgar language." The deputy went over to Nolan and leaned down into the ditch to tell her to stop using vulgar language because kids were in the area.

When the deputy leaned down, Nolan tried to bite him, the report said.

Lt. Chris Peedin with the sheriff's office told McAlduff to arrest her, the report said.

According to the report, Nolan was arrested after a brief scuffle.

While McAlduff was putting her in the back of the patrol car, she tried to bite him yet again and then spat on the left side of his face and chest, the report said.

On the way to the jail, Nolan unfastened her seat belt and leaned forward to scream obscenities at the deputy, the report said.

McAlduff stopped the car, refastened Nolan's seat belt and then took her to the jail.

Nolan is charged with assault on a government official, felony malicious conduct by a prisoner, larceny and disorderly conduct by abusive language.

She was put in the Wayne County Detention Center under a $3,000 secured bond.