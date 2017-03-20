Local News > Archive > March 2017 > 20

Three women robbed at gunpoint, one pistol-whipped

By News-Argus Staff

Published in News on March 20, 2017 12:19 PM

DUDLEY -- The Wayne County Sheriff's Office is investigating an armed robbery and assault at 147 Legion Lake Drive Friday morning, according to an incident report.

The report said three 19-year-old women were inside the home when they heard knocking on the front door around 7:20 a.m. and went to hide in the bathroom.

A black man then kicked in the front door and pistol-whipped one of the women in the head with a revolver, the report said.

The man then stood over her and asked, "Where's everybody at?" according to the report.

Then two more black men entered the home, armed with handguns, the report said.

The only thing taken was a gold mouth piece, or "grill," belonging to the woman who lives where the incident took place, according to the report.

The three men then left in a silver Ford Taurus.

The victim who was struck was very hesitant in cooperating with law enforcement and did not give authorities much information, the report said.

The man who hit her is described as being a light-skinned black man around 6 feet tall with long dreadlocks.

One of the other men is described as being dark-skinned and heavy set, and had a white shirt tied around his face, according to the report.

There was no description of the third man on the report.

A blood sample near the front door was collected from the scene, the report said.

Anyone with information about this crime, or any other crime in Wayne County is asked to call or text Crime Stoppers at 919-735-2255, or submit information at tipsubmit.com.

Callers can remain anonymous and information leading to a felony arrest will be eligible for a cash reward.