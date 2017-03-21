Local News > Archive > March 2017 > 21

Cause of mechanic shop fire under investigation

By Ethan Smith

A fire broke out inside an auto mechanic shop at 313 N. Center St. this morning.

Goldsboro Fire Chief Gary Whaley said at least two cars were inside the building at the time of the fire around 11 a.m.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known, nor was the extent of the damage.

Whaley said the shop does not have a formal name.

Firefighters remained on scene investigating the cause of the fire as morning turned to afternoon.

Goldsboro police and Wayne County EMS also responded to the scene.

The shop is located about a block from Goldsboro City Hall, and is behind Circle Tire and Gas.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.