Motion to remove city manager fails

By Rochelle Moore

Published in News on March 21, 2017 8:34 AM

Full Size Full Size News-Argus/SETH COMBS A city council vote on Mayor Pro Tem Bevan Foster's motion to remove Goldsboro City Manager Scott Stevens Monday night failed 5-2. Foster made the motion after members of the local NAACP pushed for a vote so the public could see which way each member leaned on the matter.

Prompted by the NAACP, Mayor Pro Tem Bevan Foster made a motion Monday night to remove City Manager Scott Stevens from his post.

The failed 5-2 vote came after Mark Colebrook, local NAACP first vice president, asked the council members to publicly show where they stand on the city manager's performance.

Stevens has come under fire by the NAACP recently after he declined to discipline Police Chief Mike West after West showed support for President Trump on his personal Facebook page. Local NAACP president Sylvia Barnes asked Stevens to resign two weeks ago.

"We are still standing on the things and statement that we asked for last time," Colebrook said. "I would like to ask if you would put it to a vote so the public can see who is for or against what we asked for."

After Colebrook spoke, Foster backed the request and asked for a council vote.

"And while you're here, I'll make the motion for the removal of the city manager so we can have an official vote," Foster said.

Councilman Antonio Williams and Foster raised their hands in favor of the ouster. Mayor Chuck Allen and Councilmen Bill Broadaway, Mark Stevens, David Ham and Gene Aycock then raised their hands in opposition.

The vote failed after Foster and Williams were unable to secure a majority, which requires four votes from the seven-member council to pass.

The council did not discuss the decision, but three members of the council recently voiced support for Stevens, his leadership and his efforts to move the city forward.

Allen, Stevens and Aycock said they support the manager, and (councilman) Stevens told the News-Argus he would not make any decision that would serve to divide the community. At the time, Foster and Williams declined to return phone calls seeking comment about the NAACP's request for the manager to resign.

Monday's vote was taken during the public comment period of the regular council meeting.

Francine Smith, second vice president of the local NAACP branch, said the issue isn't going away.

"We are going to announce that we will be holding hearings, community hearings, that will be held throughout our community for people who have issues, not only with the police department (but also) the way the city is managed in general, and from the results of those hearings, we'll be moving forward," Smith said.

"This is not going to go away, and we will continue to come back here, as often as necessary."

Members of the NAACP and some residents have said they were offended after seeing West's Facebook page, in January, that included a President Trump likeness photo of West. West also wrote, "Making Goldsboro PD Great Again."

Some took offense to the social media activity and said West's picture and words appeared to signal a return to a time of racial discrimination.

West said he never intended to offend anyone and denies the allegations. He said the picture was meant to be comical, after his hair was replaced with Trump's. He also said his words about making the police department great again were meant to encourage and motivate officers.

West apologized and deactivated his Facebook page. The city manager said West, although apologetic, did not violate any city policy, which supports employee free speech rights.

City officials, led by the city manager, have recently taken steps to build bridges by meeting on several occasions with NAACP leaders and crafting a plan of action to address a community concerns.

One of the larger steps, which includes city funding, is a commitment for the police department to seek national accreditation. The move includes hiring an accreditation supervisor, estimated to cost about $80,000 a year in salary and benefits, as well as $11,400 in enrollment fees and an annual renewal fee of $4,000.

Other efforts include an updated social medial policy for city staff and diversity training.