By Brandon Davis

Published in News on March 21, 2017 1:18 PM

MOUNT OLIVE -- A woman pumped her gas and drove off without paying for it at the Speedway in Mount Olive Friday, less than a week after a truck driver stole hundreds of dollars in diesel fuel.

According to a police report, a woman pulled up to a pump around 1:30 p.m. at the gas station located at 124 N.C. 55 W. and was visible to a store cashier.

The report said the cashier turned on the pump "due to the store policy" before the woman paid either at the pump or inside the store.

The woman filled her car with $22.51 worth of fuel, the report said. The woman sat in her car for a few minutes before driving away, but the report said a bystander wrote down the woman's license plate.

An officer who reviewed video footage could not identify the woman, the report said.

Her vehicle is described on the report as a four-door 2007 blue Infinity G35.

Police are still investigating a similar incident that took place at the same gas station March 11. A report filed after the incident said a truck driver stole $244.14 worth of diesel fuel.

According to the report, the driver was in a white log truck with "M Logging" on the sides.

The report said the driver ---- he had dark hair and dark facial hair ---- pumped 109.551 gallons of diesel fuel. The report said customers approached him, but the driver got into his truck and drove away.

Police Chief Tommy Brown said the store needs to revise its policy for turning on pumps before a customer has paid for fuel.

"The store employees need to be more cautious of what's going on out at the pumps," he said. "If I was an employee, I wouldn't randomly turn the pump on."

Brown was unable to provide any further information on either incident.

Speedway employees cited company policy when declining to comment on the incident with the woman.

Anyone with information about this or any other crime in Wayne County is asked to call or text Crime Stoppers at 919-735-2255, or submit information at tipsubmit.com.

Callers can remain anonymous and information leading to a felony arrest will be eligible for a cash reward.