Local News > Archive > March 2017 > 21

<< "Man charged in kidnapping, strangulation of woman" - "School board, county commissioners will hold joint session" >>

Mount Olive woman hit by truck expected to live

By Ethan Smith

Published in News on March 21, 2017 6:27 AM

MOUNT OLIVE -- A woman was severely injured but is expected to be all right after being hit by a truck Monday afternoon, Police Chief Tommy Brown said.

Brown said 54-year-old Renee Hester, of Mount Olive, was crossing N.C. 55 near Hinson Street around 2 p.m. when she was hit.

She was crossing from the Handy Mart to the McDonald's, and initially made it across safely, but stepped back into the road and was hit by a 1998 Chevrolet pickup truck, he said.

Police do not know why she stepped back into the road.

Charges against the driver have not been filed at this time, Brown said.

Hester was taken by Wayne County EMS to the Mount Olive Airport and then flown to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville for treatment.

Brown said she sustained obvious trauma to the head and had other injuries along her body, but the wounds are not expected to be life-threatening.