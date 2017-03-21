Local News > Archive > March 2017 > 21

'Operation Medicine Drop' this week at Wayne Community College

By From staff reports

Published in News on March 21, 2017 9:57 AM

Wayne Community College will host two "Operation Medicine Drop" sessions on campus this week -- Wednesday from 2 until 4 p.m. and Thursday from 9:30 until 11:30 a.m.

Locations will be in Room 161 of the main building on campus, Wayne Learning Center.

The public is invited to turn in old and unwanted prescriptions and over-the-counter drugs to be properly destroyed, no questions asked, officials said.

The collection is held in conjunction with Safe Kids Wayne County and the Goldsboro Police Department in observance of this week's being National Poison Prevention Week March.

Other drop-off dates and locations in the area include Thursday at Fairview Community Center, 1906 Edgerton Street, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. and at Walgreens on E. Ash Street from 1:30-3:30 p.m.

Students in the college's Pharmacy Technology program will staff the events at the college and Walgreens along with representatives of the Safe Kids Wayne County coalition.

Operation Medicine Drop helps prevent accidental poisonings, environmental contamination and drug abuse, misuse and illegal distribution. Unintentional poisoning is the second-leading cause of injury in North Carolina, according to the N.C. Division of Public Health.