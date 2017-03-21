Local News > Archive > March 2017 > 21

<< "'Operation Medicine Drop' this week at Wayne Community College" - "Pain behind the masks" >>

Salvation Army barbecue fundraiser to raise money to send kids to camp

By Becky Barclay

Published in News on March 21, 2017 9:57 AM

The Salvation Army women's auxiliary will have its annual barbecue fundraiser Thursday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Salvation Army, 610 N. William St.

There will be dine-in, take-out, drive-through and delivery in Wayne County for 10 or more plates.

Each plate is $8 and includes barbecue, potato salad, baked beans, cole slaw, hush puppies and a slice of cake from Wilber's Barbecue and drinks from Pepsi Co.

The women's auxiliary has been holding its annual barbecue fundraiser more than 20 years.

"People around here like their barbecue," said Lt. Sherrie Stokes, Salvation Army corps officer. "Right now our orders are down quite a bit. We're really hoping to increase that."

Mrs. Stokes said that in past years companies have purchased plates for their employees.

"We've seen a lot of offices do that," she said. "Last year, we delivered to a lot of offices. We had the Edwards Group Home purchase 60 plates and that covered everyone there.

"A lot of business owners hear the cause, and they buy a plate for all their employees. That has been great."

Mrs. Stokes said that also in past years, someone from the community has purchased barbecue plates for residents of the Salvation Army's men's shelter.

"They know that our guys can't afford that because they're trying to get back on their feet. And sometimes people will come by and ask how many people we have at our thrift store and buy plates for them. That's just such a huge help."

Anyone wanting to have plates delivered should call the Salvation Army at 919-735-3811.

The Salvation Army hopes to make at least $5,000 from this year's barbecue fundraiser.

Funds help at-risk children in Wayne County go to the Salvation Army camp in Denton, Camp Walter Johnson, for a week.

There they participate in lots of activities with other children throughout North and South Carolina.

Mrs. Stokes said many families cannot afford to provide their children with a camp experience.

"Camp is absolutely life changing. Some of these experiences are experiences these children will never get. With parents working 40 to 50 hours a week trying to make ends meet, this is a great opportunity for those kids."

Some of the activities at Camp Walter Johnson include fishing, pedal boating, go cart racing, archery, swimming and camping. There's also basketball court, a putt-putt area and a variety of crafts.

And the children have devotions every day and vespers every night.

The fee of $200 per child covers transportation, three meals a day plus snacks, crafts, time in the pool and other activities.

Parents are asked to contribute $25 to help their child to go camp and funds raised by the barbecue pay the rest.

The camp is for children ages 6 through 17.

Last year, the Salvation Army was able to send, in addition to other children, 11 foster children.

"This is absolutely an opportunity they would not have had otherwise," Mrs. Stokes said. "It's also great seeing the children who are used to such a way at home get somewhere they don't have video games, cell phones and TV for a whole week. So they've got to come outside of their comfort zone and play with other children. They are learning along the way."