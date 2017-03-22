Local News > Archive > March 2017 > 22

15-year-old shot in the leg

By Ethan Smith

Published in News on March 22, 2017 7:15 AM

A 15-year-old was shot in the right leg Monday night while walking in the 600 block of Longleaf Avenue, according to a police report.

The report said officers were called to Wayne Memorial Hospital around 10:20 p.m. because the teenager had arrived with a gunshot wound to the leg.

The teen told officers he did not see who shot him.

Maj. Anthony Carmon, head of the Goldsboro Police Department's Investigative Services Bureau, said only a single shot was fired.

The teenager's home address listed on the report is roughly 6.5 miles away from where he was shot.

Carmon declined to comment on what police know about why the teenager was on foot late at night several miles from home when he was shot.

"Nothing that I'm going to say," Carmon said.

Police believe the teenager drove himself to the hospital in his mother's SUV, Carmon said.

When asked if that was legal, Carmon said, "That's why we aren't going into why he was out there."

Carmon said the teenager's injury was not life-threatening.

No arrests have been made in the shooting.

Anyone with information about this crime, or any other crime in Wayne County is asked to call or text Crime Stoppers at 919-735-2255, or submit information at tipsubmit.com.

Callers can remain anonymous and information leading to a felony arrest will be eligible for a cash reward.