Crime of the week

By From staff reports

Published in News on March 22, 2017 10:00 AM

Full Size Full Size Submitted photo Goldsboro police are looking for the man who robbed two local businesses in the span of half an hour Saturday. The same gunman first struck at the Ruby Tuesday on North Park Drive, then hit again at the Wal-Mart Neighborhood Market on Tommys Road.

On Saturday, March 18, at approximately 7:40 p.m., officers of the Goldsboro Police Department responded to Ruby Tuesday, 2609 North Park Drive, in reference to a robbery.

Once officers arrived on-scene, they made contact with the manger.

The manager said a black male entered the restaurant displaying a handgun and demanded to know where the register was.

The manager did not show the suspect to the register, and the suspect then fled without taking any money.

Once the suspect fled, he stopped an employee who was running for help outside, forcing the employee to the ground at gunpoint and stole the employee's money.

At the time of the robbery 15 employees and customers were in the restaurant.

The suspect was described by witnesses as a tall, black male with dreads wearing a grey hoodie, dark jeans and a white medical mask covering his face.

As officers were investigating the incident a second robbery came out at approximately 8 p.m. at the Wal-Mart Neighborhood Market Gas Station, 1140 Tommys Road.

Officers responded and spoke with the manager.

The manager reported the suspect entered the gas station armed with a handgun demanding money from the register and then fled the store with an undisclosed amount of money.

The description of the suspect matched that of the suspect from the Ruby Tuesday incident -- a black male with dreads, grey hoodie, dark jeans and a white medical mask covering his face.

A witness in the parking lot observed the suspect get into a dark colored smaller SUV and head east on Tommys Road.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Inv. Cato at 919-580-4240 or call or text Crime Stoppers at 919-735-2255.

Anyone with information about any other crime in Wayne County is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 919-735-2255 or text 919-735-2255 or submit a TIP at tipsubmit.com.

Callers will remain anonymous and if your information leads to a felony arrest you will be given a cash reward for the information. Crime Stoppers gives cash rewards of up to $1,000 for information leading to felony arrests.

Crime Stoppers is a Non-Profit 501(c)(3) organization, funded solely by private donations. To make a donation, contact the Goldsboro-Wayne Crime Stoppers Director Stephanie Brown at 919-734-8177.