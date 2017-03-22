Local News > Archive > March 2017 > 22

<< "Pickle Festival deadline extended" - "Small fire damages building at C.B. Aycock" >>

Driver charged in traffic fatality

By Ethan Smith

Published in News on March 22, 2017 4:50 PM

A 70-year-old Durham woman died from injuries sustained in a wreck last Friday at the intersection of N.C. 581 and N.C. 222, the N.C. State Highway Patrol said Wednesday.

First Sgt. Jerry Burton said Lydia Riley died after being taken to Wayne Memorial Hospital.

The wreck happened just before 4 p.m. March 17. The car Riley was a passenger in ran a stop sign and was struck on the passenger side by another car, Burton said.

The driver of the 2007 Mercedes-Benz Riley was riding in, 68-year-old Betty Jones, of Hillsborough, is charged with misdemeanor death by motor vehicle, he said.

Burton said that Jones and the driver of the 2014 Kia sedan that struck Jones' car ---- 26-year-old Amanda Hogue, of Lucama ---- were both taken to the hospital with injuries.

Burton said both Jones and Hogue were treated and released from Wayne Memorial Hospital, and neither speed nor alcohol were a factor in the wreck.

Everyone was wearing seat belts at the time of the collision, Burton said.