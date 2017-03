Local News > Archive > March 2017 > 22

Finely tuned instruments

By News-Argus Staff

Published in News on March 22, 2017 10:00 AM

Members of the all-county middle school band perform "Spitfire Concert March" by Michael Story on Tuesday night in the auditorium at Dillard Middle School. They played four songs and were directed by clinician Steven Rainville after practicing only six hours as a group. In addition to the middle school band, the all-county high school band, led by clinician Aubrey Simmons, performed.