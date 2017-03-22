Local News > Archive > March 2017 > 22

<< "Offenders notified their second chances are up" - "Two local girls finalists in 2017 Miss Jr. Teen pageant" >>

Lobster and shrimp fest tickets on sale

By Phyllis Moore

Published in News on March 22, 2017 10:00 AM

Tickets are now on sale for the annual Lobster and Shrimp Fest, the signature event for the Partnership for Children of Wayne County and planned for May 5.

The fundraiser is "for a good claws," quipped Executive Director Charlie Ivey.

Proceeds benefit the agency's various projects and services.

"These include fellowships for child care teachers who are continuing their education at Wayne Community College or the University of Mount Olive, training for child care providers and parents, as well as events for preschool children during the year," he said.

The Partnership's mission is to provide or connect families with early care and education, health and family support services, targeting the youngest segment of the population. One of its main objectives is improving child care quality through teacher education.

This is the 13th year for the event.

The $25 ticket pays for a 1.25-pound Maine lobster. Shrimp is also available.

Lobster can be ordered either live or cooked, and shrimp can be ordered either cooked or frozen.

All orders must be made in advance, by Friday, April 28. They can be picked up at the Partnership office, 800 N. William Street, on May 5 between noon and 6 p.m.

While individual tickets are available, one of the traditional efforts has been hosting dinner parties. Families or groups are encouraged to hold a gathering in homes and invite guests to purchase the lobster and shrimp tickets.

A portion of the ticket price is tax deductible.

Tickets can be purchased from Partnership board or committee members, or by calling the office directly at 919-735-3371.